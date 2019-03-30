Sadomba out of opener

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS will have to make do without captain Edward Sadomba in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season opener against newboys Mushowani Stars at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon after the veteran striker failed to recover from a knock.

The 35-year-old missed part of the team’s training this week, but coach Lloyd Chigowe was hoping the skipper would be ready to lead his troops as the Harare giants seek a positive start to the campaign.

“He (Sadomba) has an injury, and will not be part of the team,” Chigowe, who was not comfortable discussing his team, said.

“We will have to play without him and I’m hoping that the other guys will do the job.”

The club was also yet to receive licences for some of their foreign cast by afternoon yesterday, and there were doubts that all their four imports would feature in this match.

Dynamos acquired Ghanaian Robert Sackey, Ngandu Mangala from Congo and Cameroonians Herve Vincent Mbega and Ngahan Claude Junior during the off-season.

Only striker Mangala has been featuring for the club in PSL-sanctioned friendly matches.

DeMbare had a poor start to their campaign last year and it set the tone for the rest of the campaign when they ended up fighting relegation.

Chigowe, who rescued the team, is expecting an improved start to the season and has lofty ambitions this term.

“It would take a soothsayer to predict what is going to happen on the field of play, but I don’t think we are going to take the same route as last season,” Chigowe said after the team’s training session on Thursday.

“This is a marathon; we must make sure that we collect points in most of our assignments, including against Mushowani Stars, but we know it’s going to be a challenge. We have battle-ready warriors. The multitudes want Dynamos up there (fighting for the championship), and we will fight to make an impression.”

Chigowe is aware of the threat posed by Mushowani and he is not taking the newboys lightly.

“We will treat them the same way we treat FC Platinum, (because) they are champions from Division One, so they have the philosophy of champions, but we want to impose ourselves.”

Dynamos’ struggles last season epitomised the difficulties that faced the traditional big three, with Highlanders and Caps United also failing to pose any challenge to the title.

This year, the three clubs will be looking to reclaim the championship that has been won by FC Platinum in the last two years.

Highlanders begin their campaign with a tough assignment against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon, while Caps have what appears on paper an easy task against newcomers Manica Diamonds at the same venue tomorrow.

With all their struggles last season, the big three will start the season as favourites to win the league.

PSL Week One fixtures

Today: Black Rhinos vs Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Mushowani Stars vs Dynamos (Rufaro), Chapungu vs Bulawayo City (Mandava)

Tomorrow: Caps United vs Manica Diamond (National Sports Stadium) Triangle vs Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo), Hwange vs Yadah (Colliery), Herentals v TelOne (Rufaro)

Like this: Like Loading...