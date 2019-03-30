Mupasiri resurfaces at Chapungu

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

SPEEDY forward Farai Mupasiri has surfaced at the Gweru-based Premier Soccer League side Chapungu after an unsuccessful stint at the reigning champions, FC Platinum, where he was frozen out for the better part of last season.

The 28-year-old, who has also previously turned out for Dynamos, failed to live up to the potential he had shown during his days at Shabanie Mine and was consequently offloaded by the Zvishavane giants, together with Nigel Papias early this year.

Mupasiri headlines a cast of 10 players who were acquired by the airmen during the off season.

They include former Black Rhinos shot stopper Herbert Rusawo, Gracious Muleya, Piniel Gumbo, Nigel Hunga, Kudakwashe Mupasiri, Tichaona Gandiwa, Malvern Nyawanga, Simon Nyama and Patrick Kumbula.

The forward is available for selection as Chapungu prepare for their season opener against Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

They are hoping for better strides this season, having fought tooth and nail to survive relegation last season.

Chapungu spokesperson Tawanda Zowa confirmed the new arrivals, saying they were targeting better fortunes this term.

“We have new players with experience in our team and we are expecting them to be of great value in our quest for improvement this season.

“And that begins with our first game at home against Bulawayo Chiefs tomorrow (today). We are hoping for an inspiring start to the season and a good run as the season progresses. We have the experience. What is left is to execute the rest, but we are bracing for a tough workload ahead of us,” Zowa said.

The airmen have also been boosted by the renewal of their sponsorship by mobile operator, NetOne, which is set to be unveiled next week.

Like this: Like Loading...