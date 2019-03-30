Pah Chihera dates Musarurwa at Zunde

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AFRO-JAZZ sensation Pah Chihera and Prince Musarurwa have set eyes on rekindling their stage romance through the Zunde Music venture that resembles the celebrated South Africa’s Mafikizolo group.

The duo, who made a breakthrough in 2013 with the blockbuster Runonzi Rudo, had been actively pursuing solo careers, but this year they have decided to combine their voices once again under the Zunde Music project.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender Life & Style, Pah Chihera and Musarurwa said their re-union would not affect their individual bands, but was an effort to grow musically and take their careers to another level.

“Pah Chihera is there on her own and Prince is also there on his own, but there is Zunde now as in Zunde Ramambo, which is Pah Chihera and Prince. This is how Zunde will be working. We are going to be recording our songs as Zunde, but that does not mean I have abandoned my band and same for uncle Prince,” Pah Chihera said.

“We are still able to do our solo projects and that does not kill our Zunde. People and arts promoters can book Zunde that will have the two of us; or they can book Pah Chihera and Prince separately as solo acts. I want to thank our fans for believing in us, we really owe them a lot.”

Pah Chihera and Musarurwa shared the same sentiments that their reunion as Zunde was also a way of respecting the fans, who are their paymasters.

“We have come to accept calls from our fans who have been calling for our reunion in a set-up such as that of Mafikizolo. While blood is thicker than water, we had no problems in effecting such an arrangement that is definitely good for our fans and our careers as well,” Musarurwa said.

“Our plan as Zunde for a start is to release some videos for our songs we did in 2016 and also do a compilation album as many people, besides Rinonzi Rudo, don’t know some of the songs I did with Pah Chihera.”

The duo promised fans more hits that will possibly bring back the Runonzi Rudo days when they became a darling of many music enthusiasts. They have promised a series of shows to introduce the project to the people.

