Pictures By Ruvimbo Muchenje

Ward 15 Councillor, Tichavaona Mhetu, today led a cleanup in Warren Park in conjunction with a local church.

Mhetu says the partnership with Grace Faith Ministries is because the City cannot fulfil its mandate of refuse collection due to scanty resources.

A Front end loader putting garbage into a truck during a clean up in Warren Park

Community members at the clean up campaign in Warren Park