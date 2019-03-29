JUST IN: Macheso shares Chimanimani experience

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

When many hear and read about the devastating destruction caused by Cyclone Idai, they take the story with a lightness carried when reading a heart-breaking novel or watching a horror movie.

The seriousness of the situation usually grabs those visiting affected areas, hanging in their mind, breaking their hearts while touching their souls. An emotional narration of the situation in affected areas especially Chimanimani through the eyes of sungura musician Alick Macheso who recently visited the area, can easily leave one in tears, as it does to the narrator.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony held at Zimbabwe Redcross Society (ZRS) offices where Moonlight Funeral Services and African Regional Robotics Science and Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) were handing over donations including food stuffs, clothing and blankets, Macheso shared some of his experiences.

“Decomposing bodies are now surfacing after the water have receded so you can imagine the stench and horrifying sites.

“It’s painful enough seeing corpses, more so when you see them rotting covered in mud and dirt and it gets worse that surviving children there come across these sights,” said a tearful Macheso.

The musician who is also ZRS goodwill ambassador said he came across a washed up village of seven households where there are no known survivors.

“Surviving the cyclone is as tormenting as death to many in affected areas; food is scarce; water is hard to come by as water borne diseases are already surfacing. It’s a very sad sight,” he said.

The musician however rebuked greedy individuals to refrain from stealing relief aid. Moonlight donated four tons of maize and several clothing items that were collected from the company staff.

“We have heard stories of people who have gone for days without food while some have lived off boiled bananas and guavas, so this is a small gesture for affected communities,” said the company’s director Dr Chomi Makina

ARIPO donated 127 blankets 500 clothes and assorted groceries while Turkish Red Crescent is buying assorted groceries and maize meal to donate in affected areas.

“We first donated 10,000 US dollars towards rescue efforts, now we are buying food items to take with us to affected areas hopefully on Friday,” said Turkish Red Crescent head of team Sercg Acici.

