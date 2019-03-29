JUST IN: Parties appoint dialogue conveners

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Political parties that participated in the 2018 July harmonised elections met today and appointed Chairman of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Justice Selo Nare and Chairperson of the Gender Commission, Margaret Sangarwe Mkahanana as co-chairpersons of the National Dialogue.

At least 18 parties attended the meeting, which was held at State House.

Briefing the media after the meeting President Mnangagwa said the parties adopted recommendations made by thematic committees and a launch of the actual dialogue will be held on the first week of May this year.

