Liquid Telecom considers move into Togolese market

The Togo First newspaper reports that pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, which is part of the Mauritius-based, Zimbabwe-owned Econet Global group, is considering setting up shop in the country and could soon become Togo’s fourth ISP after Togo Telecom, Group Vivendi Africa (GVA) and TEOLIS.

Last week, Liquid Telecom used the Africa CEO Forum, held in Kigali and attended by a Togolese delegation led by President Gnassingbe, to announce its interest in entering the West African nation.

Founded in 1997, Liquid Telecom is currently the largest pan-African optical fibre operator with a network spanning more than 70,000km linking Cape Town to Cairo. In December 2018 TeleGeography’s CommsUpdate reported that Liquid Telecom was given a USD180 million cash boost from UK investment group CDC – equivalent to almost 10% of its total share – to help expand its network to five new countries including Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Liquid also recently announced a USD400 million plan to develop its operations in Egypt, and this week confirmed its Liquid Telecom Kenya (Hai) venture had signed a two-year partnership agreement with Nokia to upgrade the unit’s existing fibre network to support OTN/DWDM technology with an initial network capacity of 500G.

