Sharif mourns plane crash victim

Petros Kausiyo Deputy Sports Editor

FORMER Warriors team manager Sharif Mussa, has been shocked by the death CAF match commissioner, Hussein Swaleh of Kenya, in a plane crash on Sunday morning.

Swaleh was one of the 32 Kenyans who perished in Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa on its way to Nairobi.

“It is devastating news and to think that I was with the man on Friday in Alexandria for the match for which he was commissioner . . . I am shocked,’’ said Mussa.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family and the CAF and Kenyan football fraternity for the loss of a dear colleague.’’

Mussa believes the domestic Premiership could reap rewards from investing in general co-ordinators for the top-flight games and ensure smooth administration of match days in the local game.

There have been incidences of lack of proper organisation in some local games, especially Cup finals, and Mussa believes the Premiership could take a leaf out of what transpires at FIFA and CAF games.

Mussa’s profile at CAF appears to be growing with each passing month with the former Warriors manager being handed another assignment to officiate in a Confederation Cup game in Alexandria, Egypt, at the weekend.

Mussa, one of two Zimbabweans together with ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela to be appointed CAF General Coordinators, was on duty in the Confederation Cup Group D clash between Zamalek and Gor Mahia of Kenya at the Borg El Arab stadium on Sunday night.

That appointment for the weekend assignment came hard on the heels of another tough task in which saw Mussa being assigned to co-ordinate the game between former African champions Zamalek and Petro Atletico of Angola at the same venue on February 24.

Gwesela has also been active in the Confederation Cup having travelled to Ndola in Zambia for the match between Nkana Red Devils and Ghana’s perennial campaigners Asante Kotoko.

He was on a similar mission two weeks ago in Angola at a match at which former Zimbabwe Referee of the Year Felix Tangawarima was the Referee’s Assessor.

“I am humbled and very honoured to have been considered once again for such an appointment,’’ said Mussa.

“This is not just for me but for my country, as well, and I will strive to do the best of my ability in serving the game in the capacity of match general co-ordinator.’’

