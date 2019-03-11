Minister Mutsvangwa hails China

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has applauded the Chinese community for their assistance in various local projects, which has led to mega deals and also spilled intoto cultural products that include a new movie that premiered in Harare on Sunday.

The movie, titled “When Africa Meets You” is the first Chinese film wholly done in Zimbabwe. It premiered at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Mutsvangwa said China has become Zimbabwe’s first port of call for reliable goods and services.

“The Chinese community has been instrumental in reviving our economy in these trying times and has set in motion a number of mega projects. Some of these projects include the recently completed 300MV Kariba South Hydro-Power Station, the Arcadia Lithium Project and the New Parliament Building,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said her ministry has enjoyed its fair share of good relations with Chinese companies in many projects.

“For instance, in the digitisation process of ZBC, our first communication was with a Chinese company called Star Times Communications. We also got in touch with Huawei for the procurement of STBs (set-top boxes). This shows that for Zimbabwe, China is the first port of call for reliable goods and services,” she said.

She said the co-production of “When Africa Meets You” between China and Zimbabwe should be celebrated since movies are a form of communication that is vital to the society.

“Such a tremendous milestone should be celebrated as this goes on to show the growth of the wildlife conservation and tourism sector in Zimbabwe with the help of our friends and partners – the Chinese.

“It is the first Chinese film ever shot entirely in Zimbabwe and is focused particularly on the anti-poaching and wildlife protection in Africa.

Movies are a form of communication and that communication, those stories come from societies – not just where society is presently and what it is doing now, but where it has been. It is my hope that this movie will present itself as a powerful vehicle for culture exchange, education and leisure,” she said.

The movie was co-produced by Shenzhen Bigwill, Culture and Media Corporation from China, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation as well as China Economic and Culture Exchange and Research Centre in Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...