Sports Queen award for The Herald

Sports Reporter

THE HERALD’S Ellina Mhlanga walked tall at the inaugural Sports Queen Awards in Harare at the weekend after she scooped the Journalism Champion accolade for her excellent coverage of women in sport.

Mhlanga emerged top of the pile from a strong list of nominees that included journalists that are also doing well for their respective organisations.

She has played a leading role in giving women the voice across a wide spectrum of sporting disciplines that include karate, athletics, football, netball, basketball, volleyball, boxing, judo and swimming.

“I am really humbled and at the same time excited for being recognised in my efforts to try and give a voice to women in sport.

“There are a lot of stories out there that can help positively shape our attitude towards women in sport and as media we have a role to play.

“These awards have presented women in sport with a platform to come together and celebrate their achievements.

“It’s not everyday that we get to see women getting such an opportunity and I believe this is going to inspire other women and young girls in the field of sport to keep going until they realise their dreams,” said Mhlanga.

There were also several other winners on the night who included Barbra Jambwa (Fitness Award), Anna Mguni (Trailblazer Award), Rosemary Mugadza (Sports Legend Award), Mazvita Musakwa (Young Champion Award), Margaret Bangajena (Perseverance Award), Joyce Mucheni (Technical Official of The Year), Precious Marange (Daring Champion Award), Angela Nyaundi (Women Empowerment Award) and the World Cup-bound Zimbabwe Netball Team (Team of the Year).

The awards are a brain child of local sportswriter Grace Chirumanzu, who was recently crowned Sportswoman of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards for her success in karate.

Like this: Like Loading...