CHIDZAMBWA HAILS SHAYA SUPPORT

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambwa has hailed Zimbabweans for the support they splashed on Zimbabwean football legend, George Shaya, when he was detained at Parirenyatwa Hospital for the past two weeks.

The five-time Soccer Star of the Year was released from hospital yesterday after doctors were forced to amputate part of his right leg.

He was taken home to Glen Norah by a number of DeMbare legends, including Chidzambwa and David George, while Solomon Sanyamandwe, who last year was the club’s president, was also part of the group.

Sanyamandwe pushed Shaya in his wheelchair when they arrived at the legend’s home.

“I want to thank the people of Zimbabwe for their love and support and standing with this man, who used to be my number seven, and I was his captain,’’ said Chidzambwa.

“I am happy he is back home.’’

Former Dynamos secretary-general Brian Kashangura was also part of the team at Shaya’s home.

Lazarus “DeMbare’’ Murushomana, the former ZIFA official, said Shaya set a benchmark for Zimbabwean football.

Meanwhile, Highlanders assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu says the strike by senior players was affecting their preparations for their new season.

This followed a 0-4 thrashing by Chicken Inn in a friendly at Barbourfields where Bosso fielded a number of new players.

“Most of the players, not some of the players, are not with the team because of other things which, maybe, I don’t want to talk about but, I think, it’s affecting everyone, not me alone, but the technical (team) alone but the team as a whole,’’ said Ndlovu.

Bosso also revealed that Prince Dube and Mbongeni Ndlovu had been called for the Young Warriors team.

“Congratulations to Prince ‘Mgadafi’ Dube and Mbongeni ‘Fazo’’ Ndlovu for being selected to participate in the national Under-23s AFCON qualifiers against Mozambique on 22 March (away) and 26 March (home). We wish the duo all the best in their national team assignment,’’ Bosso said on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...