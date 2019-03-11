Next Real Madrid manager: Zinedine Zidane ‘will make sensational return to Bernabeu’

Zinedine Zidane is set to make a sensational return as Real Madrid manager, according to reports in Spain.

The Frenchman resigned at the Bernabeu at the end of last season following a third successive Champions League title.

But the club has since struggled, with Julen Lopetegui fired after a disastrous start to the season and Santiago Solari unable to navigate Los Blancos past the last 16 in Europe, with Ajax handing them a humiliating exit.

And Solari now looks set to be the second sacking of the season at the Bernabeu, despite winning 4-1 at Real Valladolid at the weekend.

Zidane has taken a sabbatical from the game but has persistently been linked with a return, with Manchester United and Juventus also strongly linked, but he now appears to have accepted an offer to make a spectacular return to Madrid.

La Sexta on El Chiringuito de Jugones have reported Zidane will be announced as the next permanent manager of Real Madrid tonight.

Zidane could even take training on Tuesday, the report adds, with Celta Vigo at home likely to be the first game in charge of his second spell.

Solari has endured a miserable month in charge, with exit in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, as well as falling well off the pace in La Liga.

Their season was effectively ended with their home defeat to Ajax and the search for a new manager seemingly beginning.

With Madrid now 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga and Atletico Madrid five points ahead in second, big changes are expected this summer.

Sergio Ramos had earlier called for unity after coming under fierce criticism following his deliberate yellow card to miss the crucial second leg against Ajax.

“Absolutely it was an error and I take the blame 200 per cent,” Ramos said.

“We’re not going to let defeat stop us. It’s our obligation to carry on, to work and to evolve.

“Together we have to work for the future and restore our hope. Madridista Commitment. Hala Madrid.” – INDEPENDENT

