AMHVoices: Matemadanda needs help

DO all war veterans need to be Zanu PF supporters? Surely, Defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda needs help.

By Disgruntled Chimbwido, Our Reader

The war veterans are highly regarded as the people who brought the land back to their rightful owners, but the majority of them are suffering and have nothing, yet Matemadanda pretends to care about them.

The reality is Matemadanda and many others of his ilk just want to benefit themselves and don’t even give a hoot about what their fellow comrades are going through.

Many of the real sons of the soil are either licking their wounds in the rural areas, while the former taxi driver Matemadanda is enjoying life at the high table.

Recently in Bulawayo, he said war veterans were suffering and then got out of track when he mentioned that war veterans should only support Zanu PF, a statement which contradicts what real sons and daughters of the soil fought for, which among them is freedom of expression and association.

Maybe it was luck that got Matemadanda the position he holds. We need real war veterans who take care of war veterans’ needs and not public speakers who do not put their words into action.

Let’s support our heroes instead of enjoying the fruits of other people’s blood.

Why are we so blinded by these men?