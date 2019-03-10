Chidawu demands accountability

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Newly-appointed Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Senator Oliver Chidawu yesterday said his vision was to ensure accountability on the part of local authorities and Government officials under him in order to achieve the objectives set out by President Mnangagwa in turning around the economy.

Sen Chidawu said he would complement Government’s thrust on devolution to ensure that every Zimbabwean benefited from the national cake.

He said this in an interview yesterday with Capitalk FM.

His comments followed his appointment last Friday by President Mnangagwa as Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, ending a nine-month wait.

The former Harare mayor said the city had over the years deteriorated and he would take it upon himself to work hard to ensure that it was restored to its Sunshine City status.

“I think the challenges are there and we have seen things deteriorate. The city faces a lot of challenges both in terms of management, calibre and quality of leaders for council.

“In this case, I am not just focusing on Harare because the metropolitan includes other areas like Chitungwiza and Ruwa, among others,” said Sen Chidawu.

“Major challenges have to do with accountability, people are not accountable, so it is very easy to sort out, because you get people to be accountable; these are human beings. People are there, they are well educated — just make them accountable, the framework is there.

“They must account for the money they collect, time and everything. It is doable, Harare was a good place, we have allowed it to lag behind, the plans are there, programmes are there, all we need is to capacitate and do the right thing.”

He said Harare could contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

“We have intellectual capital in Harare and we have a lot of youngsters with a lot of ideas. There is a lot of entrepreneurship in this market. It just has to be directed to the right way. We have no mines in Harare, no agriculture, we have to use the brains,” he said.

Asked how he balanced politics and business since he was a reputable entrepreneur, Sen Chidawu described the two as delicate.

“It’s a delicate affair to manage. Firstly, it depends on how patriotic one is. You can never be successful in a foreign country. Firstly, you have to succeed at home. There is so much risk if you cross the path of your colleagues in argument, debates or perception if they think that your success is becoming a threat to them, but there is also benefit.

“What is important is to declare interests and make sure business conflicts are managed. Those are the issues that are a challenge in our society. If conflicts that are not managed people go into business which they have an interest and do not declare interest, so it is a fine line which if not managed properly can lead to serious corruption and Government and countries can fall,” he said.

