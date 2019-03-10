Nakamba out of Congo showdown

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor

MARVELOUS NAKAMBA has been ruled out of the Warriors 2019 AFCON qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville on March 24 at the National Sports Stadium after suffering an injury expected to keep him out of the game for four weeks. The midfielder, though, is still expected to report for camp next week for routine assessments by the Warriors medical team.

Nakamba has developed into one of the key members of the Warriors and coach Sunday Chidzambwa is set to feel his absence in the middle of the pitch.

The Warriors need just to avoid defeat to qualify for back-to-back AFCON finals.

‘’He suffered an acute pain on the left hip region on the training of 6th March,’’ a report from his Belgian side, Club Brugge, said.

‘’MRI performed today shows oedema in the M iliacus and a rupture in the iliopsoas muscle of 3 cm.

‘’He will be out of training for four weeks. So, he will not be able to attend the upcoming National team games.’’

Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, said this was a huge loss for the team.

‘’He is a big player, high profile for that matter, the only player who has played in the Champions League this season and, so, obviously, we will miss his services,’’ said Mpandare.

‘’We have players who can play in that position but we would have loved to have him in the team.

‘’He is coming, though, to be assessed by our doctors.’’

Nakamba has seemingly fallen out with his coach at Club Brugge in recent weeks where he has been kept on the bench.

But he remains one of the best players for the Warriors and reports in Europe have also been linking him with a move away from Belgium.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe international striker, Nyasha Mushekwi, featured in his first game for his Chinese Super League side, Dalian Yifang, on Saturday.

The big striker missed the team’s first game of the season last week after failing to recover from a fever.

Mushekwi did not score in the six-goal feast, which ended 3-3, but played the full game.

Belgian World Cup star Yannick Carrasco scored twice, including a penalty, while Zheng Long scored the other goal four minutes before the end of the match.

It was the second straight away game for Dalian Yifang who have now picked two points from as many matches on the road.

Mushekwi was not considered for the Warriors squad for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville.

