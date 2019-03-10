Liverpool keep up the pressure

LIVERPOOL. — At the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Premier League leaders Manchester City took the lead with an offside goal.

Here at Anfield, yesterday, Liverpool were on the wrong end of a decision. At this stage of the season, these things can make a difference if you let them but here Liverpool did not do that.

They found a way back in to the game and found a way to win 4-2 courtesy of goals by Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane who each grabbed a brace to cut Manchester City’s lead to one point.

As such, this could turn out to be a significant afternoon in the context of their season.

Certainly, Alisson was fouled.

Burnley defender James Tarkowksi could not have climbed over the Brazilian more effectively had he been equipped with rope and harness. But if a referee and two assistants do not spot a clear offence, what can you do?

Alisson made his feelings clear by chasing after the referee.

All that got him was a booking. Liverpool as a whole managed to muster a more meaningful response.

Two goals of their own before half-time set things right and, despite a Burnley strike right at the death, Liverpool spent much of the afternoon in control. — Mirror.

