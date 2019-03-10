Shock as Villa star attacked

BIRMINGHAM. — There was shock yesterday after a thug was arrested for assaulting Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during the Second City derby at St Andrew’s. The assailant has now been identified as father-of-one Paul Mitchell, who is thought to live in Birmingham.

A determined Grealish had the last laugh by picking himself up after the vile assault and scoring the match-winning goal in the second-half.

The incident occurred in the ninth minute of the game when Mitchell, wearing a flat cap, ran onto the field from the Tilton End and punched Grealish in the head from behind.

The 23-year-old fell to the floor but, thankfully, did not appear to be badly hurt.

A steward, helped by both sets of players, then restrained the man.

Shortly after the incident Grealish scored what would end up being the match-winning goal and jumped over the hoardings to celebrate.

A steward restraining him appeared to kick the Aston Villa captain and was later led away by police.

