Poacher jailed 9 years

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 37-YEAR-OLD Mushumbi Pools wildlife poacher was last week jailed to an effective nine years by Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe.

Dzingai Nyamhungu, of Ngoroza village under Chief Chisunga, was convicted for illegal possession of 6kg of ivory.

Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that on April 21, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers, together with the police, working on a tip-off contacted the convict on his mobile phone purporting to be buyers.

They met Nyamhungu at Angwa Secondary School and he demanded to see the money before finalising the deal. He then disappeared into the bush and later phoned the team advising them to drive towards Angwa Bridge in Mushumbi Pools.

Nyamhungu met the team at Mhande village and showed them the tusks.

Nyamhungu was arrested after failing to produce documents authorising him to possess or trade in ivory.