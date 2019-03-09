Madhuku’s party official dies at conference

Proffessor Lovemore Madhuku

A Harare based member of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) Pilani Sigauke collapsed and died on Thursday at a local hotel in Bulawayo where he was attending the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) post –election conference.

Sigauke who was representing the Lovemore Madhuku led party at the two day conference collapsed while on his way to the toilet at around 2 pm on Thursday.

Although Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Precious Simanga professed ignorance about the incident, New Zimbabwe.Com and several other delegates witnessed Sigauke collapsing.

Staff at the hotel and other delegates tried to administer first aid on Sigauke before calling an ambulance. He was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We are very sad to announce that one of our participants Pilani Sigauke could not make it. He has passed away,” a pastor delegated by the event’s organizers told participants.

The MDC –T secretary General Nickison Nyikadzino who worked with the late Sigauke at the NCA said he was shaken by his death.

“I am the one who actually closed his eyes. I am so devastated because I worked with this guy at NCA. He was such a nice character and has been a firm believer in NAC,” said Nyikadzino.

Sigauke was believed to be suffering from high blood pressure as well as diabetic.

