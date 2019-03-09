ED’s think tank sets targets

BY OBEY MANAYITI

MEMBERS of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) on Thursday pledged to work hard to improve the country’s current situation and expected results to start showing by month-end.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently appointed a 26-member PAC drawn from diverse backgrounds of outstanding achievers in their specialist areas.

Renowned Zimbabwean business executive and PAC facilitator, Joe Mutizwa, said they were keenly aware of the crisis of rising expectations gripping citizens as they await solutions that will bring a positive impact on their lives.

“Your Excellency, I can report that members of the PAC were keen to get to work. We have already commenced and organising ourselves even before inauguration into thematic groups taking guidance from the strategic pillars articulated in the Vision 2030 document,” he said.

“It is our intentions, Your Excellency, to do this before the end of March.”

Mutizwa said they would reach out to other stakeholders and avoid working in isolation so as to avoid the risk of being an “ivory tower” or “an intellectual debating club”.

He said the process of turning around the country’s fortunes would be a long and arduous journey that would require sacrifice from the top to bottom and urged politicians to put Zimbabwe’s interests first.

“We appeal to politicians to intensify their efforts for dialogue so that we all put the interests of Zimbabwe first rather than our own parochial interests. Your Excellency, this appeal is made having cognisant of the calamities that face our country in the form of economic hardships compounded by severe drought and the onslaught of international sanctions.”

Elisa Ravengai, representing the physically-challenged, said disability should not be treated as a charity issue, but people with disabilities should be seen as players to make sure that the country moves ahead inclusively.

“Persons with disability no longer want pity, but empowerment,” she said.

Ravengai also spoke on the need to align some disability policies to the Constitution.

Industrialist and Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries past president, Busisa Moyo, said there was need to change the operating atmosphere and look at how best to retool with relevant technology that increases productivity.

He said markets need to be linked to primary producers, improve the flow of information and create an environment for entrepreneurship to flourish.

Others spoke on agriculture, infrastructure improvement and the governance.

Agricultural expert Lindiwe Sibanda said: “We cannot restore Zimbabwe’s legacy without retaining our position as the breadbasket in the region. We have done it before, it can be done again. It is not going to be an easy task.”

