Harare starts water-rationing

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

HARARE City Council has started rationing water supplies as its water bodies run dry.

Council said most suburbs will get water supplies twice a week with the exception of Mbare, Highfields, Sunningdale, Mufakose, Graniteside and Willowvale, who will have water daily.

Also listed to get water daily are Southerton, industrial areas and the central business district.

“Harare has introduced a water demand management system in light of the current acute water shortage. The idea is to ensure that at least every connected house gets water twice a week,” council said in a statement.

At a recent full council meeting, acting Harare water director, Richard Kunyadini said water supplies were now below 300 megalitres per day, with one pump station, Prince Edward, now operating two days a week.