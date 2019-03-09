LIVE BLOG: BRIG-GEN MUNEMO BURIAL

1001: President Mnangagwa has arrived at Stodart Hall. He is set to lead the body viewing rites soon.

0947: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

0945: Service chiefs have arrived.

0902: The body of national hero Brig-Gen Munemo has arrived at Stodart Hall in Mbare accompanied by close family members.

0900: We will be giving you live updates of the burial of national hero Brigadier-General Emilio Munemo at the National Heroes’ Acre today. Brig-Gen Munemo died on Sunday after a short illness.

