Makandiwa disowns disputed mine

BY Staff Reporter

UNITED Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa is not the owner of Mutoko’s Havilah Gold Mine that is embroiled in a war with its former workers over stolen gold, mine registration documents reveal.

The accused workers, Godknows Mhungu, Julius Mudzonga, Bornface Mudzonga, Clever Masango, and Lloyd Sande claim they were assaulted and forced to confess under duress that they stole gold and now seek the audience of Makandiwa, whom they claim is the owner of the mine.

Makandiwa’s spokesperson, Prime Kufa denied that Makandiwa owns the mine and company registration documents lodged with the chief registrar of companies seen by NewsDay Weekender show that the mine is owned by Zondi Kunwenda, Elias Hwenga, David Mufukwa and Kennedy Nhapi, all from Harare. The mine was registered on April 17, 2014.

“Prophet Makandiwa regularly visits mines owned by his spiritual children, in order to give them guidance and business mentorship. He has always done that and he will continue to do so,” Kufa said.

There have been several reports linking Makandiwa to the mine with allegations that some of the security men, who are accused of kidnapping the accused five, were reportedly instructed by the UFIC leader.

The security guards who have been named in the court papers are Garikai Murambidzi, Warren Chinyani, Joseph Dzomba, Osward Mukwesha and Brian Mawarura.

Five Havilah Mine workers have already appeared in court and charged for kidnapping the five alleged thieves, who are shown in some video footage, admitting to having stolen the gold from the mine and selling it.

In the videos, four individuals admit, confess and plead for forgiveness for stealing gold from Havilah Gold Mine on separate occasions.

One of the alleged thieves provided important information that led to the apprehension of the others. The accused is seen in one of the videos bringing back some of the gold he allegedly stole and in remorse, exposed his accomplices who were working the night shift underground at the time.

These individuals were then brought to the Havilah Milling plant for questioning by mine security personnel.

They were encourages to give a true testimony of the theft in order to be granted forgiveness.

But the alleged thieves have claimed in court that they made the confessions under duress after being kidnapped and tortured.

