Former Vic Falls mayor arrested for poaching

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI/RICHARD MUPONDE

FORMER Zanu PF Victoria Falls mayor Sifiso Mpofu and two others have been arrested for illegally possessing 11 elephant tusks, weighing 120kg.

Mpofu, Phathiso Sibanda and Milton Sibindi are suspected to be part of a poaching syndicate operating in Victoria Falls and Chemadondo Game Parks near the resort town.

Reports say the syndicate was busted after police and Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife (ZimParks) rangers received a tip off that the trio was part of a poaching syndicate.

They raided Mpofu’s house in Mkhosana suburb around 2am yesterday and found 11 pieces of elephant tusks and a pistol.

Mpofu was then arrested and implicated the other two, leading to their arrest.

They are currently in police custody and expected to appear in court soon.

ZimParks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the arrest and commented members of the public for helping the authority to curb poaching.

“It’s true the police together with our rangers apprehended Victoria Falls ex-mayor, Sifiso Mpofu, Phathiso Sibanda and Milton Sibindi after they were found to be illegally possessing ivory,” Farawo said

The arrests comes a few weeks after seven Chinese nationals were found in possession of 20,89kg semi and processed rhino horns with a street value of $1,8 million.

National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not readily comment.

