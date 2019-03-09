Byo runs out of water treatment chemicals

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has run out of water treatment chemicals for the second time in less than two months as foreign currency shortages continue to haunt the local authority.

According to council minutes, less than a months’ supply of ammonia is left amid indications that the local authority may be forced to stop the water purification if supplies are not sourced soon.

Aluminium sulphate, chlorine and polyelectrolyte stocks are reportedly also critically low.

Ammonia is used to assist chlorine in the disinfection process of water while polyelectrolytes are used in coagulation and flocculation, to help clean murky water.

“Ammonia is at critically low levels with stocks lasting less than a month, but requisitions and orders have been done and stations are awaiting delivery. Aluminium sulphate, HTH stocks are enough for over 2 months. Chlorine is at critical 1 weeks supply,” the minutes read.

The development has however, not gone down well with city fathers who accuse council management of poor planning.

“Councillor Rodney Jele noted that there was need for forward planning regarding water issues. Council should purchase and keep in stock adequate spares/parts for water supply equipment to avoid water supply disruptions,” the report added.

Recently, town clerk Christopher Dube told Southern Eye that the local authority is engaging the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to rescue it with foreign currency since water treatment chemicals are sourced from outside the country.

Like this: Like Loading...