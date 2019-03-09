Voices of female creatives on Women’s Day

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE nation yesterday joined the world in commemorating the International Women’s Day, running under the global theme: Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate For Change.

The day is celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the movement for women’s rights.

Locally, the major celebrations were held at Nemangwe Cotton Marketing Board in Gokwe, Midlands province, under the local theme: Sustainable Infrastructure and Access to Public Services for Gender Equality and The Empowerment of Women.

NewsDay Weekender Life & Style, yesterday caught up with some of the local women creatives who spoke on the need for a gender-balanced world.

Miss World Zimbabwe

Reigning Miss World Zimbabwe Belinda Hajirah Potts said women must stay strong in what they believe in and should continue to work hard as well as be consistent in all their endeavours.

“Being a woman is the glory of God, glory of the nation, as we celebrate feminism worldwide I want to urge both girls and women to be people of valour, who kneel down to pray; women who accept failure, but remain driven to accomplish their goals,” she said.

Catwalk Mushaninga

Modelling guru and Zimbabwe Models Awards founder Mercy “Catwalk” Mushaninga said: “Every day should be Women’s Day. I am celebrating my mother, my daughter, my sisters and every influential woman in Africa. We are the light in the dark and 2019 is our time to shine. Happy International Women’s Day.”

Hope Masike

Mbira princess Hope Masike said there must be equal opportunities for everyone regardless of gender.

“Women empowerment is not equals the disempowerment of men, equal opportunities are important as a show of respect to everyone, woman or man. As we say Happy Women’s Day to each other today (yesterday), let’s ask ourselves if we are not just celebrating, but also respecting each other by not belittling the next human being,” she said.

Edith WeUtonga

Afro-jazz sensation Edith WeUtonga said it was high time the old narrative changed.

“As women, let us stand to be united and be the change we want to see,” she said.

Pah Chihera

Songstress Tracy Pamhidzai Mbirimi, popularly known by her stage name Pah Chihera, said: “A graceful woman gets strength from troubles, smiles when distressed and grows even stronger with prayers and hope. Wish all the women out there a happy women’s day.”

Rairo Gunguwo

Supermodel Rairo Chengetai Gunguwo: “We women, because of the substance of positive change, we pour infinitely into the universe. Our supernatural courage, resilience and unconditional love maintain balance and light in a world clouded with darkness.”

“As women we must importantly protect the sanity and dignity of our sister as our forever standing onus. Together our roar will be louder in breaking all barriers.”

Cindy Munyavi

Songbird and entrepreneur Cindy Munyavi urged women to grab and utilise the available opportunities to match their male counterparts in the society.

