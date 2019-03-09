ED appoints Chidawu Harare minister

by staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed top businessman and ally, Senator Oliver Chidawu as Harare Provincial Affairs minister, replacing Mirriam Chikukwa, who held the post between 2013 and 2018.

Mnangagwa left the position vacant when he appointed his Cabinet in September last year after winning the July 30 election against MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa.

The appointment was announced yesterday by Chief Secretary to Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.

Chidawu is a chartered engineer, a former chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe – now BancABC, non-executive chairman of the Manders Group and founder of the Kuchi Group of Companies.

He is also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction.