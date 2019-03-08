ED acts on Motlanthe, poll reports

Herald Reporter

Government has set up a special inter-ministerial taskforce to address issues arising from the findings of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry. The Commission was set by President Mnangagwa to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disturbances of August 1 2018 that resulted in the death of six people in Harare.

The taskforce, which is chaired by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, is also expected to address issues arising from the reports made by observer missions during last year’s harmonised elections, underscoring President Mnangagwa’s commitment to accountability and openeness in his administration.

This is consistent with Vision 2030 and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme that envisage acceleration of governance reforms, transparency and accountability, equity and inclusivity, consistent with Zimbabwe’s commitments and obligations under SADC, the African Union, and the United Nations.

Minister Ziyambi will be deputised by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

Minister Ziyambi told journalists in Harare yesterday that Government acknowledged and appreciated all positive feedback and fair criticism noted by the election observer missions.

“As we move to consolidate our democracy, we would want to thank all the local and foreign observers that gave their reports on the July 30 2018 harmonised elections,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“Observers act as a form of quality assurance and their recommendations are taken seriously by Government. We acknowledge and appreciate all positive feedback. Fair criticism and suggested areas of improvement are taken seriously because they can make us a better democracy.

“Therefore, His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has set up an inter-ministerial special taskforce. The taskforce will be guided by the following terms of reference:

“To accelerate implementation of political, electoral and legislative reforms aimed at deepening the country’s democratic processes as well as the ease of doing business and to address the issues arising from the reports by the 2018 harmonised election observer missions as well as the findings of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry into the 1 August 2018 post-election violence.”

Other members of the taskforce include Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services), Professor Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development), Cain Mathema (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage), Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce), Owen Ncube (Minister of State for Security in the President’s Office) and Attorney-General Mr Prince Machaya.

Like this: Like Loading...