Sponsorship boost for the Gems

Albert Marufu, in LONDON, ENGLAND

ENGLAND-BASED media brand, MadeInZwe, have pledged to sponsor the Zimbabwe netball team at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

The Gems will be making their first appearance at the tournament which runs from July 12–21 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

MadeInZwe, a media platform and lifestyle brand, created to allow young Zimbabweans across the world to interact while creating art, will design and manufacture the official World Cup kit for the Zimbabwe netball team.

One of MadeInZwe’s founders, Kuda Ruzane, said they were working with the UK-Zim Netball Association, whose goal is to source uniforms and resources for the general upkeep of the players and officials, during their stay in England.

“We are working with the UK-Zim Netball Association which was given the rights to raise funds for the team by the Zimbabwe Netball Association,’’ said Ruzane.

“’Our position is to support the girls and we offered to design and manufacture the official netball kit to be used by the girls at the World Cup.

“We are proud of the girls for being one of the 16 teams participating at the World Cup. We are happy for other brands to come on board and support the team.

“By qualifying for the World Cup, the girls have inspired a generation. The logo that we have come up with, which we think will be adopted at the World Cup, has the Zimbabwe bird which stands for the country’s aspirations.’’

Ruzane added that they will soon be printing T-shirts with the logo to be sold on the MadeInZwe website with the proceeds going towards the upkeep of the team during the tournament.

Zimbabwe are in Group A that also features Australia, Northern Ireland and five-time Asian champions Sri Lanka.

