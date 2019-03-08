Coventry calls for equality

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry yesterday called for a collective effort to create equality in sport. Coventry was speaking at the celebrations of the International Women’s Day which saw women from different organisations coming together for various activities, including a yoga session, at the Ministry’s offices in Harare.

‘’We have extremely talented women, so now, from my side, we need to start and I would like to be more vocal and be more advocating for equal opportunities, is the best way to put it.

“Whether its financial assistance, whether that’s going to international events, whether that’s hosting of events, whether that’s within schools, out of schools, that there needs to be no difference between male and female athletes. “At the end of the day, we are all athletes, we all train just as hard, we all work just as hard and so we should be treated the same way.

‘’And, so, that’s really where I think it starts. It’s from making people aware of the incredible talents that we do have and doing small acts.

“I don’t think it’s just here in Zimbabwe, there are a lot of countries where female athletes feel frustrated.’’

Coventry delivered a motivational speech to the participants and urged women not to be afraid to express themselves. Speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee chief executive, Anna Mguni, challenged those who attended yesterday’s celebrations to consider those who didn’t have similar priviledges.

Director (sports and recreation) in the ministry, Eugenia Chidhakwa, said sport and recreation have the power to empower women. The event was also graced by India’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rungsung Masakui.

