Women in music tell the woman’s story

Tsitsi Ndabambi

African women have an untold story hidden deep in the pits of their hearts and who better to tell them than the custodians themselves.

About 60 Women in Music members jumped at a chance to express their deepest thoughts and feelings through song at the same time celebrating womanhood; better still as the nation and globe at large are observing International Women’s Day.

Among them seasoned musicians who came together on the project are Lipsy, Wanai, Alice Chinya, Women of Note from the famous Note2etoN led by Sabelo Nyoni and Edith WeUtonga and Bulawayo’s hottest Novuyo Seagirl and Sandra Ndebele with some hailing from Gweru, Kariba and Chegutu.

The songbirds grouped themselves into their respective rhumba, house music, sungura, afro fusion, reggae, dancehall, jazz genres and hit the studio to record their collaborated compositions.

The tracks “African Woman”, “Imbokodo”, “Dongo”, “I Rise, Vakakosha” and the rest of the songs all carry a different message from a woman’s perspective of the world.

Edith WeUtonga

“This project brought us together and in unity we complement each other and teach our peers that it is possible to work together as women instead of sitting and crying for recognition,” said their president Edith WeUtonga.

“Women go through nasty experiences in life. There are endless cases of abuse from early ages, marginalization even in the entertainment industry and doing this project as sisters in music is a way of celebrating unnoticed achievements as well sending positive vibes to women out there who are going to listen to the album.”

In solidarity with women musicians and producers Tinashe Tizzie Basa, Skaiva, Propa Bless, Maselo, Gas and Jdot helped in producing the songs in their studios in Bulawayo and Harare respectively.

The launch is set for end of March.

“We anticipate more partnerships to come and assist us with the launch and the pre-launch and after launch performances,” said Edith. “Next up we are planning to perform in the five cities participating in the collaboration.”

