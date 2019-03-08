Motlanthe Commission Report: Ministerial taskforce set

Herald Reporter

Government has set up a special inter-ministerial taskforce to address issues arising from the findings of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission was set by President Mnangagwa to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disturbances of August 1 2018 that resulted in the death of six people in Harare. The taskforce which is chaired by Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is also expected to address issues arising from the reports made by observer missions during last year’s harmonised elections.

Minister Ziyambi will be deputised by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo. Minister Ziyambi told journalists in Harare today that Government acknowledged and appreciated all positive feedback and fair criticism noted by the election observer missions.

More to follow…

