SA authorities seize cremator destined for Zimbabwe

A cremator from Japan destined for Zimbabwe bought by Bulawayo City Council was reportedly confiscated by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

According to reports, the cremator is being held in Durban because it was not accompanied by adequate shipping documents. Chamber secretary Zhou had this to say:

The cremator is in South Africa en route to Zimbabwe. Sars confiscated the cremator because of inadequate documents. The suppliers had not indicated that it was destined for Zimbabwe. This resulted in an unclear bill of landing. Council was being assisted in this matter by Majoko, a lawyer. He had assisted the suppliers to fight their case in the South African High Court. Majoko had been communicating with council well on this issue before he went on vacation in December 2018. The issue of engaging new lawyers would be considered accordingly depending on progress.

