Zanu PF activists chucked off farm

BY NUNURAI JENA

Zanu PF activists who were at loggerheads over a piece of land at Kia Ora Farm, in Banket have been ordered off the property by Chinhoyi magistrate Letwin Rwodzi at the close of the court case.

Rwodzi in her ruling noted that the defendant Violet Chikochi was offered the land for agricultural purposes.

She had supporting documents while the complainants, Zanu PF ward 23 councillor and Banket Town Board chairperson Richard Muganhiri and other residents did not have any right to the land because they were riding on verbal agreements.

Muganhiri and other residents who hold various positions in the Zanu PF Chitepo district had taken Chikochi to court demanding that she be barred from carrying out farming activities at her plot.

They claimed that the land belonged to Banket Town Council which had developed residential stands on it. The land wrangle, which had gone for more than three years, saw Chikochi failing to farm with both sides taking turns destroying each other’s crops.

The magistrate ordered the Zanu PF activists not to interfere with Chikochi’s activities.

Banket Town Board has since allocated residential stands on the land where the new Kuwadzana phase two residential stands has shaped up with the local authority servicing the land, though no proper land transfer had been done on the property.