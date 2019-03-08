ZNA challenge clash cancelled

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has put on hold its challenge match between Highlanders and Chicken Inn, which was slated for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, citing reasons beyond their control.

ZNA spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore yesterday said the game had been postponed and information on future arrangements would be relayed in due course.

The army has less than three weeks to have the tournament played, as the 2019 Castle Lager Premier soccer is set to start on March 30.

“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army Challenge soccer match, which had been organised between Highlanders and Chicken Inn and pencilled for Sunday March 10 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, has been cancelled,” Makotore said.

“The cancellation is due to reasons beyond the organisation’s control and inconveniences caused to the football fraternity are sincerely regretted. You will be duly informed of any future arrangements regarding the ZNA fundraising endeavours.”

The postponement comes at a time Highlanders players are on strike, demanding their January and February salaries.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they were taking advantage of the ZNA charity match cancellation to organise a friendly match with Chicken Inn on Sunday.

“The ZNA match has been cancelled and we are taking advantage of that and organising a friendly match with Chicken Inn, but we will have to confirm with authorities first,” he said.

Meanwhile, Highlanders senior players have continued with their industrial action, with a few having returned to training after engaging the club’s leadership.

