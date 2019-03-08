Marabini ecstatic over Nama nomination

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AFRO-POP ace, Jeys Marabini, has said he is ecstatic that his album, Ntunjambila, has been nominated for the Outstanding Album award at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) set for March 23.

Marabini will battle for honours with Janet Manyowa, EX-Q and Alick Macheso.

Ntunjambila, which is making waves on local radio, chronicles Marabini’s 28-year music journey.

The musician told NewsDay Life & Style that he felt the album deserved the recognition because it was one of the best albums he has done so far.

“I am very happy and excited that my album has been nominated. This is a very big step, moving in the right direction in my career. I have been in the music business because for about 30 years,” he said.

“Ntunjambila is a very good album and it deserves this recognition because it’s one of the best albums.”

Marabini gave credit to the team he worked with on the album to give it a unique touch.

He said Nama nomination meant he had national recognition and was not just limited to Bulawayo.

“So these are national awards and to have my album competing with people like Alick Macheso and EX-Q, it’s very good. I am talking about people who have been in the music industry for a very long time. So this means Jeys is counted in Zimbabwe now,” he said.

“I have been nominated before and I think this is the third or fourth time. To be nominated, it’s a good thing because you will be competing with the rest of Zimbabwe’s musicians.”

