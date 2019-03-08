When Africa Meets You premieres in Zim

Farai Chigudu

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE long-awaited movie — When Africa Meets You — shot about two years ago as part of the cultural exchange programme between Zimbabwe and China, will finally premiere on Sunday at Ster Kinerkor Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale, Harare.

The local premiere will be the third international showcase of the film after it was previously released in New York and Beijing in October 2018 and January this year, respectively.

Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation Zimbabwe official, Tinashe Kitchen, yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that the movie will help to market the country and promote its tourism and culture.

“The movie When Africa Meets You is the only Chinese movie filmed in its entirety in Zimbabwe. It celebrates the merging of two very diverse, but well-connected cultures. It is a story about love, passion and the love of wildlife, featuring a mixed cast of both local and international artists,” he said.

“This movie serves as an advertisement for the wonderful tourist destinations that the country boasts off.”

Local actor Farai Chigudu — famed for his role as the Prince of Darkness 666 (Maselas) in the movie Dead End — is part of the cast, becoming the first Zimbabwean to star in a Chinese movie.

Chigudu told NewsDay Life & Style, in a recent interview, that he was optimistic that the movie would open doors for him and probably line him up for a move to Hollywood.

“Although I have done some productions locally, this will be my first movie with international producers,” he said.

“My passion is to go to Hollywood, and maybe China has become my first door, and then after that I am hoping for other doors to open. With this movie, they are putting me on the world premiere, which means I have the chance to be noticed by foreign directors.”

Kitchen said the film was being brought to Zimbabwe courtesy of China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre (Zimbabwe), Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Sino-Zim Wildlife Foundation, Shenzhen Bigwill Culture Media Company Ltd (China), Right Time International LLC (United States) and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (Zimbabwe).

He said the premiere will be graced by prominent local artists, musicians as well as various local and international dignitaries.

Other Zimbabweans who featured in the film as extras are Tariro Muzoriwa, Munyaradzi Pfupajena and George Tarakinu.

