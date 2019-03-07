Coke Studio celebrates Women’s Day

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

The continent’s top collaborative music platform, Coke Studio Africa, will celebrate Women’s Day with an all-female artistes episode this month that will wrap up the current season.

This will be the first time in the history of the pan-African music platform to feature an all-female episode, that will include female singers, rappers, music producers, studio engineers, a full band, as well as key behind the scenes crew like content directors, scriptwriters, editors, camera operators and floor managers among others.

In the season finale, Zimbabwe is well represented with Tamy Moyo performing among the continent’s heavyweights in an episode that will air in over 40 countries on March 29.

Top female instrumentalists from Kenya who will be part of Coke Studio Africa All Women Band in the episode will include Kasiva Mutua (percussions), Wendy Kemunto (vocals), Ivy Alexander (guitar), Naomi Ziro (bass guitar) and Mutindi Tindi Muasa (keyboard).

Other female artistes drawn from across the continent will include Nazizi (Kenya), Lioness (Namibia), Boity (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda), Nandy (Tanzania), Lourena Nhate (Mozambique) and music producer Viola Karuri (Kenya), among others.

Coca-Cola Southern and East African Business Unit Head of Content Excellence Monali Shah said the episode was mind blowing.

“We are very excited to announce an all-women finale episode of the 2019 edition of Coke Studio Africa. It’s the first time the production is taking such a bold move in the history of Coke Studio Africa to spotlight the amazing talent we have in entertainment.

“The kind of talent and artistes we met and discovered during the process was mind blowing and we can’t wait till music fans of the show can watch this powerful episode that will be airing across over 40 countries starting March 29th 2019,” she said.

Over the last six seasons of Coke Studio Africa, the show continues to highlight Africa’s immense talent and the opportunities for women in the arts and entertainment industry.

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive music collaboration show, which seeks to bring together, and celebrate the diversity of African music and talent. Local artistes who have been part of the platform include Jah Prayzah, Winky D, the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Tamy Moyo

