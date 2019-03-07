Zim, Moza JPC ends on high

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and Mozambique have agreed to intensify co-operation in the fight against transnational organised crimes and expedite the demining exercise along the border.

In a joint statement issued yesterday at the end the 11th Session of the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) on Defence and Security held in Harare this week, the commission noted with satisfaction the ongoing co-operation between the defence and security services.

It also called for an improvement in areas of training, border patrols, exchange of information and visits.

“The commission reiterated the need for further co-operation in the fight against organised crimes that include cybercrime, drug and human trafficking, poaching, smuggling of various and precious minerals, stocktheft and vehicle theft as well as transfer of prisoners,” read the joint statement.

The Mozambican delegation noted with concern the prevailing economic situation in Zimbabwe caused by the sanctions and expressed its solidarity with the Government and its people.

Furthermore, the commission observed with great satisfaction the relative peace and stability prevailing within the Sadc region.

“The commission commended the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar on the holding of free and fair elections in 2018,” it said.

It also noted that Botswana, the Comoros, Malawi, Namibia and South Africa would be holding elections this year which it hoped would be free, fair and credible.

Both countries agreed to adopt a common position at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species Conference of the Parties 18th meeting to be held in Sri Lanka this year.

In his closing remarks, Minister of State for National Security Owen Ncube commended the role played by the two countries’ officials during the deliberations, culminating in a successful meeting.

“Their diligence and attention to detail made our work much easier which enabled us to make important decisions on issues related not just to the defence and security of our sister republics, but also the Sadc region and the continent in general,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the 11th Session of the Joint Commission would be evaluated on the basis of the extent to which the two countries would be able to implement the resolutions passed.

The JPC provides an important platform for information sharing and the formulation of joint strategies that are used to address common security challenges facing Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Like this: Like Loading...