Rifts Emerge In MDC Youth Assembly

A rift has emerged within the Movement for Democratic Youth Assembly as there is jostling for power ahead of the elective Youth Congress slated for 22-24 May 2019.

A B24 source said that two slates have emerged, one Lovemore Chinoputsa and the other one by Obey Tererayi Sithole for the Youth presidency.

The alleged two slates have emerged as follows:

President: Lovemore Chinoputsa

Vice President: Decent Bajila

Sec Gen: Gift Siziba

DSG: Netsai Marova

TG: Francisca Ncube

Spokesman: Makomborero Haruzivishe

Organiser: Denford Ngadziore

Deputy Organiser: Wellington Nare

Secretary for Gender: Cecilia Chimbiri

Secretary for Elections: Anorld Batsirai

The second one is as follows so far

President: Obey Sithole

Vice President: Shakespeare Mukoyi

Sec. Gen: Eric Gono

Like this: Like Loading...