Dynamos In Talks With NetOne For New Deal

Dynamos FC Board chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa revealed that talks are ongoing with telecoms giants NetOne for the renewal of the sponsorship deal that expired at the end of the previous season. He said:

We opened talks with NetOne after the expiry of the initial sponsorship deal like all other clubs which were sponsored by the corporate.

They have indicated that they want to renew or extend the sponsorship but we have not yet reached an agreement.

As we are speaking, RG is our core sponsor, therefore when we enter any other arrangement it will be with their involvement.