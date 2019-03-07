ED dissolves Harare, Byo Zanu PF structures

BY Everson Mushava

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday dissolved the Zanu PF Harare and Bulawayo provincial structures and unleashed the party’s security department to hunt party youths who passed a vote of no confidence (VONCs) on their leadership.

Addressing journalists after a Zanu PF politburo meeting, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangagwa had with immediate effect dissolved the provincial structures in the two provinces, but refused to disclose the reasons.

“His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dissolved the Bulawayo and Harare provincial councils that include the main wing, women and youths leagues,” Khaya Moyo said.

“The reason and details of what will be announced in due course.”

Divisions have been rocking the Harare provincial structures led by Godwills Masimirembwa and last week, the provincial executive issued a provisional order against its secretary for information, Terrence Mukupe for insulting and soiling Masimirembwa’s image.

Mukupe, a member of the dissolved provincial executive, attacked Masimirembwa during an inter-district meeting, accusing him of working with the opposition to undermine Mnangagwa in last month’s protests against the 150% hike in fuel prices.

Khaya Moyo said the politburo endorsed a report by party secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, which ruled that the VONC on secretary for youth affairs, Pupurai Togarepi and his deputy, Lewis Matutu and other youth executive members was null and void.

“The report recommended that the vote of no confidence on Cde Togarepi and other be declared null and void. The politburo endorsed the report after it emerged that the petitions were not done following the party procedures,” Khaya Moyo said.

“The politburo resolved that the national secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke must proceed and investigate the origins of the said petitions (votes-of-no- confidence) and the signatories and report to the next politburo meeting.”

The youths in January month booted out Togarepi and four of his executive members, accusing them of being weak and being lackadaisical in protecting Mnangagwa.

The party’s national disciplinary committee, however, reversed the suspensions, a decision endorsed by the politburo yesterday.

