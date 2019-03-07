Phreshy takes on rap scene

Phreshy

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

AFTER releasing a number of singles, Precious Herschneider Frank, a local hip-hop artiste who is popularly known as Phreshy (Dynamite), is now determined to take her music career to the next level.

The talented rapper who recently graduated from the Great Zimbabwe University, has dominated the rap scene in her hometown of Kadoma.

Phreshy told NewsDay Life & Style that she will be concentrating more on her music now that she was done with school.

“I have eight singles in my name, I could have released more, but I have been busy pursuing my degree,” she said.

“I started rapping in 2014. l would join the cyphers in high school, but I would rap Nicki Minaj’s songs. I enjoyed rapping a lot so sometime in 2015 I and three guys formed a group called Major Squad and we would record in a small studio. Later that year, I decided to go solo and started doing my own music up until now.”

Phreshy also said she chose hip-hop out of all the genres because in her songs she talks to fellow youths in a language they understand better.

“Hip-hop is a genre which has managed to capture the hearts of most youths, and makes it easy to communicate my message since I sing mostly of the life challenges,” she said.

Phreshy will be releasing her extended playlist (EP) titled Muzambangwena, which she will be releasing soon. A few days ago she released her first 2019 single titled Cold and will drop another one titled Married featuring Kikky Badass before she drops her EP.

“I would like to uplift and support other females in the industry and probably be the first hip hop female promoter. It has been a challenge for females because at times we are underrated; we have been behind the shadows of the males because currently we only have male producers which is bad enough for us the women,” she said.

She has worked with Promics and BlueJay as well and also featured on the VicTaks female 16 cypher video.

