MDC Undecided Over Senior Positions Open For Contest

The MDC is still undecided on what positions will be contested for in the much-anticipated elective Congress set for May 24-May 26.

Party president Nelson Chamisa said the issue will be resolved by the National Council.

Speaking to the media soon after the conclusion of a National Standing Committee meeting at the Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare on Wednesday, Chamisa said:

The actual position is something to be determined by the National Council at a penultimate meeting to be held just before the Congress, we will see to which positions are open to an election at an appropriate time. … There is still debate on the Secretary General’s position whether it’s open for a contest or not, but that is a product of our own interparty democratic processes.

Chamisa revealed that an independent body shall run the elections, and that branch and ward elections will be held in March while district and provincial elections will be held in April.

