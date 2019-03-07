JUST IN : Fire guts Kariba Hospital

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Fire has destroyed a section of Kariba Hospital with firefighters now trying to contain the fire.

The fire reportedly started from the Pharmacy section early this morning and the cause is yet to be ascertained.

It has spread to the X-ray section and fire fighters from Kariba Municipality and the Central Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) are trying to put out the fire and restrain it from spreading to other sections of the hospital.

The fire started around 5am this morning.

More to follow…..

