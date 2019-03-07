ZGC completes probe on army rape reports

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has concluded its investigations into reports of rape and other sexual violations committed by State security agents in the aftermath of the January 14 to 16 anti-fuel hike protests, the commission confirmed.

Reports by rights groups said at least 17 women were raped and others sexually violated during a systematic and often violent door-to-door campaign by security personnel after the protests that claimed over a dozen lives.

In mid-February, the ZGC said it was launching its own independent investigations into the violations, and its executive secretary Virginia Muwanigwa on Tuesday said the probe has since been concluded.

“We have been able to conclude the investigations and we are now in a process of putting together the final report before we share it,” Muwanigwa said in an interview without giving a timeline.

She also refused to be drawn into sharing a brief on the commission’s findings on the sexual rights violations.

“We are not sharing anything at the moment in terms of the content, but yes, the report will be released soon once we have concluded compiling it,” she added.

In February, ZGC said reports of rape and others sexual rights’ violations cannot be swept under the rug.