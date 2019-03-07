Afro-pop artiste tackles cyber-bullying

Delma Kapishe

BY FARAI MATIASHE

A CHIREDZI-BASED upcoming Afro-pop artiste has released a video for her single track titled Nothing Personal in which she interrogates the issue of cyber-bullying, which has become prevalent in the country.

The 24-year-old Delmar Kapishe — widely known as Delmar in music circles — told NewsDay Life & Style that her video, which was produced by Ten Max Productions, cautions women in particular, to avoid being bullied online.

“Nothing Personal talks about how people have imprisoned each other on social media and one can only free herself or himself from the shackles by choosing who to and not to interact with on social media,” she said.

Delmar, who was born in Buhera and raised in Chiredzi, said women and young girls should avoid men who use social media to exploit them.

“Women have had to deal with men using social media for sexual intents and some have become stalkers who make it impossible to ignore as they are sometimes unpleasant in their interactions when they are rejected,” she said.

Delmar, who was inspired by Ammara Brown, said the song and the video also reminded people that there was life outside the social media circles.

She said after her single track did well in Chiredzi and other towns, it was high time she produced a video to help harmer the message home.

To date, she has released five singles including Please Call Me, which pushed her into the spotlight in 2018, Usazodzoka Uchindinyengerera and Fall In Love.

A production engineering student at Chinhoyi University of Technology, Delmar fuses hip-hop and African pop genres in her music and has worked with well-known producers including Malon Tee.

“This year is my final year at school, so when I am done I will drop my first album. It’s quite tough being in school and in the studio because both need my attention, but I am managing with the support of my family, especially my sister Shamiso, who is the acting manager,” Delmar said.

