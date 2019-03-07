Man axes wife over ‘poor’ budgeting

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Police in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East province, have arrested an elderly Pfungwe man for allegedly axing his wife, accusing her of recklessly using grocery without putting into consideration the current economic challenges.

Patricia Nyauziyo (41) of Siyakurima village, under Chief Chitsungo was rushed to Mutawatawa District Hospital by villagers after she was struck with an axe on the forehead by her husband Fanuel Madzonzoni following a dispute over groceries.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and said the suspect was charged with attempted murder.

“I confirm the incident of a Pfungwe man who struck his wife with an axe over a misunderstanding concerning groceries. Police would like to urge members of the public to desist from using violence as a way of solving disputes. It is imperative to use peaceful means such as the use of third parties to assist in resolving any misunderstandings,” he said.

According to police, on February 26, at around 8:45pm, the suspect and his wife were in their bedroom when a misunderstanding arose over groceries.

It is reported that Madzonzoni accused his wife of giving their 17-year-old daughter some sour milk meant for him.

The suspect allegedly became violent, dragged his wife outside the bedroom and struck her once on the forehead with an axe. Nyauziyo sustained a deep cut.

It is reported that the complainant escaped into the darkness and fell down about 50m from the homestead.

She was later assisted by her daughter and a fellow villager, who ferried her to Mutawatawa Hospital where she was admitted.

