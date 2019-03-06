MDC close ranks as Chamisa stamps authority

Nelson Chamisa

HARARE – MDC Alliance president, Mr Nelson Chamisa has gagged senior officials from the party from commenting on the forthcoming congress as the opposition leader struggles to contain the simmering tension among members.

Addressing journalists today in Harare, Mr Chamisa threatened members who used social media and different platforms to denounce others ahead of congress saying there would be “gnashing of teeth for those crossed the line.”

He also skirted on giving details on his diplomatic offensive that he claimed to have embarked upon last week claiming that his opponents should not know whom “we meet.”

More to follow…

