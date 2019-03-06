Local songbirds join hands

Some of the musicians who contributed to the album, Woman of Essence

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SEVERAL local songbirds have closed ranks and combined their efforts in an album titled Woman of Essence to be released on Friday ahead of the official launch at the end of the month.

The musicians — Edith WeUtonga, Sandra Ndebele, Novuyo, Ammi Jamanda, Pauline Gundidza, Queen Ritanash, Whitney, Lioness, Sister Flame, Kessia Masona, Tendai Chimombe, Nasibo and Nonny — are drawn from seven music genres.

The musicians, according to WeUtonga, who is the album’s co-producer, are from different locations including Bulawayo, Harare, Gweru, Kariba and Chegutu to give the new offering a national appeal.

WeUtonga told NewsDay Life & Style that the project was meant to proclaim that female musicians were not cry-babies, but could harness the power of unity to make an impact in an industry where men controlled the levers of power.

“The objective of the album is to celebrate women and their achievements, encouraging women to be peace builders and highlighting the plight of women. The several reports on sexual harassment and abuse of women in the creative sector also motivated the women to come together for this project,” she said.

“As role models, mothers, teachers and children, the women come together in this diverse album to bring to attention various issues up for debate, address and solution seeking.”

WeUtonga said, while the project was predominantly female, they had also engaged the services of male producers from different record labels such as Tizzie and Skaiva, Maselo, Jdot, Gas and PropaBless to show the unity among artistes.

“This project is a true indication that shows female artistes could join hands for a better cause. This is certainly a yardstick to measure the artistry of the female breed of musicians, proving they have the requisite experience to do something great among themselves,” she said.

Some of the tracks to be featured on the album are Imbokodo, Dongo I Rise and Vakakosha.

